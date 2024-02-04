Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 333,981 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.30% of Caleres worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 18.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAL opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,716 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

