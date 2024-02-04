Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.590-6.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.59-$6.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.24.

CPT stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

