Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,412,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,440 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,696,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,352 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.