Capital One Financial Weighs in on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HP. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $47.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

