Carlisle Companies (CSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $320.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.24. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $322.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.