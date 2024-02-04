Carrier Global (CARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

