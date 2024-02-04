Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $42.53

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.53, but opened at $40.91. Carvana shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 816,531 shares trading hands.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

