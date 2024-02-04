Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532,019 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,992,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,644,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,047,000 after buying an additional 92,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,713,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $87.24 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 136.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

