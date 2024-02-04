Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Caterpillar Stock Up 2.4 %
CAT stock opened at $315.09 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $317.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.48. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.
In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $68,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 376.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
