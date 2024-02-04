Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS CBOE opened at $182.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $164.95. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

