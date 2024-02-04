Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CNC opened at $75.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
