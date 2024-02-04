Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $79.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

CDAY stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,380.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

