ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 712,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,606 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $25,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ChampionX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ChampionX by 928.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

