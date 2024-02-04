Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRL opened at $218.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

