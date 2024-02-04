Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $382.34, but opened at $344.99. Charter Communications shares last traded at $332.71, with a volume of 874,332 shares.

The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.20.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.33. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

