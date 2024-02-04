Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Stories

