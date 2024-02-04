Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,301.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,246 shares of company stock worth $9,817,747. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,482.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,289.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,063.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,492.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

