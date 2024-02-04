Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CINF opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.44. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

