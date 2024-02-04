Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) & Qudian (NYSE:QD) Financial Review

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Cipher Mining and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cipher Mining
|-102.52%
|-25.82%
|-21.30%
|Qudian
|300.04%
|5.57%
|5.29%
Risk & Volatility
Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cipher Mining and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cipher Mining
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
|Qudian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 95.90%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Qudian.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Cipher Mining and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cipher Mining
|$3.04 million
|224.50
|-$39.05 million
|($0.36)
|-7.44
|Qudian
|$83.73 million
|6.02
|-$52.48 million
|$0.39
|5.56
Cipher Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qudian. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Qudian beats Cipher Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
