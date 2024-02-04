Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE C opened at $55.54 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

