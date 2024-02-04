ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

CLIR stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 471.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.