Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.