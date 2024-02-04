Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $148.04, but opened at $158.50. Clorox shares last traded at $154.31, with a volume of 877,013 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 315.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.85.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

