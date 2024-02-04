CNO Financial Group (CNO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In related news, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $59,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,209.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $59,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,209.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,429 shares of company stock worth $1,454,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

