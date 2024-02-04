Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

