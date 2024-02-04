Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

