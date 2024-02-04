Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $82.07, but opened at $73.96. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 275,856 shares.

The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Columbia Sportswear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,530,000 after buying an additional 366,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,957,000 after acquiring an additional 305,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.