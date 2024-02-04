Contrasting Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 16.33% 8.09% 0.95% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and Mission Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $941.58 million 2.15 $153.71 million $2.07 13.45 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $4.80 million $2.61 5.75

Volatility & Risk

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TowneBank has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TowneBank and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TowneBank presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Given TowneBank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TowneBank pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of TowneBank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TowneBank beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacation rentals, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers personal loans; accounts receivable; advanced restaurant financing; commercial loan, real estate loan, small business administration, term loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

