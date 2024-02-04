Contrasting monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GitLab alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -79.11% -19.66% -12.69% monday.com -2.32% -2.39% -1.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GitLab and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 7 16 0 2.70 monday.com 0 1 15 0 2.94

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GitLab currently has a consensus target price of $62.58, suggesting a potential downside of 13.51%. monday.com has a consensus target price of $203.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than GitLab.

54.2% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of GitLab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GitLab has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GitLab and monday.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $424.34 million 26.55 -$172.31 million ($2.78) -26.03 monday.com $519.03 million N/A -$136.87 million ($0.34) -629.57

monday.com has higher revenue and earnings than GitLab. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GitLab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

monday.com beats GitLab on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for work management, sales CRM, and software development verticals; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.