Contrasting Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Free Report) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33% Marqeta -27.45% -12.22% -9.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pathfinder Acquisition and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Marqeta 1 7 12 0 2.55

Earnings and Valuation

Marqeta has a consensus price target of $6.89, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Marqeta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Pathfinder Acquisition.

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and Marqeta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Marqeta $748.21 million 4.22 -$184.78 million ($0.39) -15.51

Pathfinder Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Marqeta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

