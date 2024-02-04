Cooper Companies Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, February 20th (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

COO opened at $376.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $303.74 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.19.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,820 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

