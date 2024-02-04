Cormark Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

