Cormark Weighs in on Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
TSE BIR opened at C$4.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.14.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 125.00%.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
