Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

Corteva stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.