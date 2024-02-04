CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Raised by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CSGP opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

