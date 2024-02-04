Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $20.50. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Coursera shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 676,267 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 7,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $148,609.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 7,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $148,609.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,363,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,899 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coursera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

