Crane Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Crane in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

NYSE:CR opened at $125.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $127.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $168,567,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 158.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after buying an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Crane by 77.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

