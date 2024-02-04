Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,465.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,114,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

