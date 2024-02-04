Critical Analysis: POSCO (NYSE:PKX) & Aperam (OTCMKTS:APMSF)

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) and Aperam (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares POSCO and Aperam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POSCO 3.63% 4.37% 2.55% Aperam N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POSCO and Aperam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POSCO $65.60 billion N/A $2.84 billion $7.07 11.79 Aperam N/A N/A N/A ($0.08) -406.12

Analyst Ratings

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Aperam. Aperam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POSCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for POSCO and Aperam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POSCO 2 2 0 0 1.50 Aperam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of POSCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Aperam shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

POSCO beats Aperam on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; processing and sale of steel by-products; and provision of business support, and office administration and management consulting services. The company serves automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy, home appliances, and industrial machinery applications. POSCO Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

About Aperam

Aperam S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys. It is also involved in the distribution of its products; and the provision of transformation services that include value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, the company designs, produces, and transforms various specialty alloys and other specific stainless steels in forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates in a range on grades. Further, it engages in the trading, processing, and recycling of raw materials, such as superalloys and titanium; provides Recyco, an electric arc furnace recycling facility that retrieves dust and sludge to recycle stainless steel raw materials and reduce waste; and produces wood and charcoal from cultivated eucalyptus forests. The company serves customers in aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances, electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It distributes its products through a network of steel service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

