Critical Review: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TriNet Group and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $107.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

93.6% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.28% 61.53% 11.56% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Net Savings Link’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.89 billion 1.19 $355.00 million $5.96 19.28 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

