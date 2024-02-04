CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.61. CTS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

