Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMI stock opened at $244.65 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

