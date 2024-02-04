Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Down to $52.38

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.38, but opened at $50.66. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 15,945 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,699 shares of company stock valued at $610,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

