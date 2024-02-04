CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.