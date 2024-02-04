Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CYCC

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

CYCC stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -27.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.