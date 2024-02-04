Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of Danaos worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Danaos by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Danaos by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Danaos by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $80.39.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Danaos’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

