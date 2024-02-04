Danaos (NYSE:DAC) & Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Critical Survey

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Danaos alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Danaos and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Danaos currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

This table compares Danaos and Caravelle International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $993.34 million 1.52 $559.21 million $28.80 2.58 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.14 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 59.29% 20.98% 16.47% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Danaos has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danaos beats Caravelle International Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.