Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $126.90

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.90, but opened at $132.02. Datadog shares last traded at $133.69, with a volume of 1,051,403 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,119.25, a PEG ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 166.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $127,526,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

