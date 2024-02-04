Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.29% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $20,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,086,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

PLAY stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

