Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Desjardins currently has a “Sell” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.98 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

